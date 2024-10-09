Related News

Law firm Akin has hired Ross Denton as senior council in its international trade practice.

Denton’s practice focuses on export controls and sanctions, international trade including customs, trade remedies and free trade agreements, and compliance issues including anti-bribery and anti-money laundering.

Denton departs law firm Van Bael & Bellis (VBB) after 17 months as senior council. He joined in May 2023 as part of the firm’s launch of a UK international trade practice in response to increased need for legal support in the wake of Brexit.

Previously, he spent nearly three years as head of Ashurt’s international trade practice, following 31 years at Baker & McKenzie.

His hiring marks the latest expansion in Akin’s London-based team that focuses on EU, UK and Swiss law. A spokesperson for the firm tells GTR that its trade control practice has grown from two to 12 professionals, as well as in terms of client portfolio and revenue since its establishment in 2017.

Denton will report to Chiara Klaui and Jasper Helder, co-partners in charge of the firm’s   London-based international trade practice.

“Our London-based international trade practice has grown tremendously since we started in London in 2017. Ross brings a deep understanding of the complexities of global trade that will benefit Akin’s clients,” says Klaui.

“He is a pioneer of the transatlantic practice of international trade law, which is what drives our expansion of Akin’s international trade practice into the UK, EU and other continental European markets,” adds Helder.

The firm also expanded its Washington, DC practice in the first half of this year, hiring two ex-US government officials as partners in international trade.