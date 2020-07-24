Related News

Ashurst has hired Ross Denton to leads its international trade practice, as part of an increased focus by the law firm on global trade amid the impending start of an independent UK trade policy, Covid-19-related trade restrictions and the ongoing US-China trade war.

Denton joins the firm from Baker & McKenzie, where he spent 31 years, most recently as senior legal counsel. His practice focuses on the regulation of international trade, export controls, procurement and customs matters. He also has significant experience advising clients on various international compliance matters, including EU and UK public procurement, UK and EU export controls and sanctions, customs fraud and the international regulation of smuggling.

Speaking on his appointment, Denton says: “From an international trade perspective, joining Ashurst cannot have happened at a more critical time. There are significant opportunities to work with all clients who move people, money, goods or provide services across borders as they face the disruption ahead.”

Welcoming Denton to the role, Lea Constantine, Ashurst’s global head of strategic advisory, adds: “Anticipating our clients’ needs across our global practice is of fundamental importance to our growth, never more so than at times of upheaval such as now – the burgeoning importance of international trade law for our clients is stark. We look forward to the growth of this practice under Ross’ experienced leadership.”