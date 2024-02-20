Related News

GTR is pleased to reveal the shortlist for this year’s Leaders in Trade awards, which highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets.

The names listed under each category are based on submissions sent to GTR and, where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2023 were referenced as further substantiation.

Winners in all categories will be announced at GTR’s annual charity awards dinner in London on May 1.

Thanks to everyone who sent in a submission, and congratulations to the nominees!

 

Regional awards:

 

Best trade finance bank in:

 

East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: FCMB Bank (UK), Mauritius Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya

West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Ecobank, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank UK

Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Standard Bank

Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank ABC, Emirates NBD, FAB Bank, QNB

North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: AAIB, BACB, EBank

Americas:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, TD Securities

Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: ANZ, HSBC, Mizuho

Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Raiffeisen Bank International, Ukrgasbank

Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank

UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Santander UK

 

Global awards: Other industry players

 

Best trade or supply chain finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, Hogan Lovells, Sullivan

Best export finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Best export credit agency:

Shortlisted nominees: EKN, Kuke

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Cleareye.ai, Conpend, Komgo, Premium Technology, WaveBL

Best fintech startup in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: CashNow, Impactsure, Paper Trader Platform, Volofin, XDC Trade Network

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Complidata, Conpend, MonetaGo, Surecomp

Best trade or supply chain finance platform:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, Demica, Mitigram, Premium Technology, Surecomp

Best non-bank trade finance provider (incl. trade finance funds):

Shortlisted nominees: DP World, Evolution, Pemberton Asset Management, Raistone

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Shortlisted nominees: Allianz, Amynta, The Hartford

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, WTW

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, Marsh, WTW

 

Global awards: Banks

 

Best development bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Asian Development Bank, African Export-Import Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation, Trade and Development Bank

Best bank for ESG:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, BNP Paribas, DBS, MUFG

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, DBS, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, DBS, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, MUFG

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: African Export-Import Bank, SMBC, Société Générale, Trade and Development Bank

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Santander