Law firm Ashurst has appointed Claus Zimmermann as a partner and head of international trade, a Brussels-based role, as it seeks to expand its regulatory and trade offering in the Emea region. 

Zimmermann joins from Noerr, where he has spent more than three years as an associated partner, and lead lawyer for issues involving international and EU trade law. He previously spent nine years at Sidley Austin, also in EU law and trade-related roles. 

From May 1, Zimmermann will lead Ashurst’s international and EU trade litigation, policy and regulatory practices, advising governments and private entities. 

Denis Fosselard, Brussels office managing partner and Emea head of competition, says his appointment will boost the firm’s response to changes in client demand. 

“Against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical complexity, the burgeoning importance of international trade law for our clients is stark,” he says. 

Euan Burrows, global head of Ashurst’s antitrust, regulatory and trade practice, adds the hire will also strengthen its sanctions offering. 

Zimmerman says he aims to “further expand Ashurst’s international trade litigation, policy and regulatory offering both in Europe and globally”. 

Also joining the law firm from Noerr are senior regulatory affairs advisor Giovanna Ventura and associate Emilia Etz. 