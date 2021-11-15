Related News

Law firm Akin Gump has promoted Washington DC-based trade compliance lawyer Kimberly Myers to partner.

Myers has been an associate at the firm since 2012, joining from Sidley Austin, and will take up the new position on January 1 next year.

She specialises in US trade regulations, including export controls, economic sanctions, authorisations and investigations.

Myers was one of 18 new partners announced by the firm, all effective at the beginning of 2022.

Akin Gump chair Kim Koopersmith says the group “are poised to be the next generation of leaders at Akin Gump and across our profession, and I congratulate them on this achievement”.

The firm also elected two new partners to its international trade practice at the beginning of 2020. In September this year, Naboth van den Broek joined the same practice from Wilmer Wale.