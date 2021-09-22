Related News

Law firm Akin Gump has hired Naboth van den Broek as a partner in its international trade practice.

He joins from WilmerHale, where he was co-chair of its international group. His career spans over two decades and includes experience in complex, treaty-based international dispute settlement and arbitration matters under World Trade Organization and International Centre for Settlement of Investor Disputes rules, as well as in EU, UK, and US tribunals. His practice focuses on international trade, investment and geopolitical issues, free trade agreement and other treaty negotiations, and international compliance and investigations matters.

In his new role, van den Broek will work out of the firm’s London, Washington, DC, and Geneva offices.

Welcoming him to the firm, Tom McCarthy, head of Akin Gump’s international trade practice, says: “We are very excited to have Naboth join us. He is a significant addition to our international trade team, especially for our work in Europe and Asia. He brings a skill set that will really help our clients and broaden our global capabilities.”

“Naboth is a major addition to our firm and our industry-leading international trade practice,” adds Akin Gump chair Kim Koopersmith. “He joins us at a great time, as our trade practice, which is the largest and deepest in the world, is seeing unprecedented demand from clients and is the busiest it has ever been. We are delighted to have Naboth on board.”

Van den Broek’s appointment is the latest step in the expansion of Akin Gump’s global international trade practice, which now counts more than 70 professionals based in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Last year, the firm brought in Matthew Nicely from Hughes Hubbard & Reed, a move which followed the internal promotion of two new partners to its international trade practice in Washington, DC and London.