Related News

Spread of coronavirus: impact on trade activity, shipping and finance lines

Conflict, cyberattacks and climate change top threats to trade

Akin Gump elects two new international trade partners

WTO rules against India’s US$7bn export subsidies

New industry survey shows surge in trade finance rejections

Law firm Akin Gump has hired Matthew Nicely as a partner in its international trade practice in Washington, DC.

Nicely moves from Hughes Hubbard & Reed where he was a partner focussing on international trade and customs, representing clients in trade proceedings before federal agencies, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international tribunals. Before this, he was practice group leader of international trade and customs at Thompson Hine. He also recently began a term as president of the Customs and International Trade Bar Association, having served as its vice-president since 2018.

In his new role, Nicely will continue to focus on trade remedies, including antidumping, countervailing duties and safeguards, and on disputes before the WTO, on behalf of clients across multiple industries.

Nicely advises clients around the world, including governments, importers and exporters and producers from sectors such as steel, high-tech goods, automotive, chemicals and consumer items. He also advises on opportunities and risks presented by international obligations under bilateral, regional and multilateral trade and investment agreements.

“Amid a significant increase in trade remedy cases in recent years, Matt’s background and robust market access practice are perfect complements to our existing strengths,” says Thomas McCarthy, head of Akin Gump’s international trade practice and to whom Nicely will report. “Matt has played a key role in numerous antidumping, subsidy and countervailing duty cases in the past, and I know he will be an invaluable member of our team.”

The move follows Akin Gump electing two new partners – both internal promotions – to its international trade practice in Washington, DC and London earlier this year. In the US, Suzanne Kane advises clients on international trade and business, as well as US import controls, and Chiara Klaui advises on economic sanctions and expert controls regulations in the UK.