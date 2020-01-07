Law firm Akin Gump has elected two new partners – both internal promotions – to its international trade practice.

In London, Chiara Klaui (pictured) advises on economic sanctions and expert controls regulations. She has counselled clients from a broad range of sectors including aviation, commodities, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and shipping.

Klaui has advised multiple clients on the impact of EU sanctions, including on a pipeline construction project and an internal investigation relating to restrictions on Crimea. She joined Akin Gump from Baker McKenzie’s Amsterdam office in January 2017.

In Washington DC, Suzanne Kane advises clients on international trade and business, as well as US import controls. She provides counsel on the impact of US law and policy on cross-border trade, such as on customs and import control laws.

Kane has been at Akin Gump since 2014. She was previously a senior attorney-advisor at US Customs and Border Protection, where she served in its trade and commercial regulations branch, as well as its penalties, valuation and intellectual property rights branches.

The two appointments follow the election of two other partners to Akin Gump’s international trade practice in January 2018. This year a total of 15 new partners have been promoted across the law firm, effective January 1.

Akin Gump chairperson Kim Koopersmith says: “This is an exceptional group of lawyers drawn from practices and offices across the firm. They bring a diversity of perspectives and have demonstrated their commitment to our clients, deep subject matter knowledge and dedication to our collaborative culture.”