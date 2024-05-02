Related News

The GTR Leaders in Trade awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets. The winners in each category are based on submissions sent to GTR and, where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2023 were referenced as further substantiation for GTR’s decisions.

GTR revealed the shortlist for the Leaders in Trade awards in February, and the winners were revealed for the first time at the GTR Charity Awards Dinner on May 1.

Congratulations to the winners! A full write-up on their achievements will be published in GTR Q3 2024.

 

Regional awards:

 

Best trade finance bank in East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: FCMB Bank (UK), Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB), Standard Chartered Bank Kenya

Winner: MCB

 

Best trade finance bank in West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Ecobank, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank UK

Winner: Ecobank

 

Best trade finance bank in Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Standard Bank

Winner: RMB

 

Best trade finance bank in the Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank ABC, Emirates NBD, FAB Bank, QNB

Winner: Bank ABC

 

Best trade finance bank in North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: AAIB, BACB, EBank

Winner: BACB

 

Best trade finance bank in the Americas:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, TD Securities

Winner: BNY Mellon

 

Best trade finance bank in Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: ANZ, HSBC, Mizuho

Winner: HSBC

 

Best trade finance bank in Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Raiffeisen Bank International, Ukrgasbank

Winner: Ukrgasbank

 

Best trade finance bank in Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank

Winner: Deutsche Bank

 

Best trade finance bank in the UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Santander UK

Winner: Barclays

 

 

Global awards: Other industry players

 

Best trade or supply chain finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, Hogan Lovells, Sullivan

Winner: Allen & Overy

 

Best export finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Winner: Norton Rose Fulbright

 

Best export credit agency:

Shortlisted nominees: EKN, KUKE

Winner: EKN

 

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Cleareye.ai, Conpend, Komgo, Premium Technology, WaveBL

Winner: Komgo

 

Best fintech startup in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: CashNow, Impactsure, Paper Trader Platform, Volofin, XDC Trade Network

Winner: Impactsure

 

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Complidata, Conpend, MonetaGo, Surecomp

Winner: Conpend

 

Best trade or supply chain finance platform:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, Demica, Mitigram, Premium Technology, Surecomp

Winner: CGI

 

Best non-bank trade finance provider (incl. trade finance funds):

Shortlisted nominees:  DP World Trade Finance, Evolution, Pemberton Asset Management, Raistone

Winner: DP World Trade Finance

 

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Shortlisted nominees: Allianz Trade, Amynta, The Hartford

Winner: Allianz Trade

 

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, WTW

Winner: WTW

 

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, Marsh, WTW

Winner: Aon

 

Global awards: Banks

 

Best development bank in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Export-Import Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation, Trade and Development Bank

Winner: ADB

 

Best bank for ESG:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, BNP Paribas, DBS, MUFG

Winner: BNP Paribas

 

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, DBS, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered

Winner: Lloyds Bank

 

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, DBS, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, MUFG

Winner: Bank of America

 

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: African Export-Import Bank, SMBC, Société Générale, Trade and Development Bank

Winner: Société Générale

 

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered

Winner: Standard Chartered

 

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Santander

Winner: Citi

 