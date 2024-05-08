Related News

Trade finance technology firm Mitigram has named Pedram Tadayon as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Based in Stockholm, Tadayon is tasked with scaling Mitigram’s position in the trade finance market and expanding the firm’s network of partners across the industry.

The Swedish company, founded in 2014, provides digital trade solutions to financial institutions and corporates, and has secured tens of millions of dollars from Nordic institutional investors including Moor Holding.

Last year, Mitigram named Malin Bäcklund, Moor Holding’s CEO, as interim CEO, after Milena Torciano stepped down to become a founding partner of a private equity fund.

Tadayon joins from embedded finance platform Liberis, where he has served as chief commercial officer since 2020.

In a career spanning over two decades, he has also held senior roles at several financial and technology firms, including Visualizy, Tieto, Nets, Emric AB, Enter Card, and American Express.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pedram as chief executive officer to strategically drive Mitigram to its next stage of growth,” says Kaj Hed, chairman of Mitigram’s board. “Pedram’s exceptional leadership skills, customer-first and forward-thinking mindset, and his deep understanding of the trade finance industry, will be a valuable asset for Mitigram.”

Tadayon adds: “I am looking forward to working with the talented team of experts to make trade finance more accessible and accelerate digitalisation and seamless transactions across the industry.”

In January, Mitigram hired Ted Scheiman from Swift as chief strategy officer and earlier that month, brought in Joshua Kroeker from Contour.

In all, the firm has raised a total of US$38mn from its institutional backers, including US$11mn in its latest funding round. Around 90% of the new cash came from existing investor Moor Holding.