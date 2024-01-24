Related News

Energy company GE Vernova has hired Simon de Monte as a senior manager for global trade finance, effective immediately.

de Monte is tasked with supporting the firm’s global trade finance activities and bank relationships, with a primary focus on the Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) region.

He remains in the UK and reports to GE Vernova’s US-based global head of trade, Lynda McGoey.

GE Vernova’s global trade finance team sits within the wider treasury division and assists the energy company’s activities through a range of trade finance products and risk mitigation instruments, including contract guarantees, documentary letters of credit and other structures.

“This is an extremely exciting time to be joining GE Vernova and to be part of the global trade finance team. I look forward to working closely with many of the banks that provide great support to the company’s international trade activities,” de Monte says.

de Monte joins from trade finance fintech Mitigram, where he had served – since joining in 2021 – as an executive director for corporates and financial institutions.

Prior to this, he held various senior trade and commodity trade finance roles in both US and Europe during a 16-year stint at Bank ABC.

The hire comes amid a wider restructuring at General Electric (GE), the more than 100-year-old conglomerate, which in 2021 announced its decision to split into three distinct corporate entities covering health, energy and aviation.

GE Healthcare launched and was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in early 2023, while the separation of GE Vernova is expected to be completed by April 2024, at which time it will become a standalone, publicly traded renewable energy and power company. GE will then rebrand as GE Aerospace.