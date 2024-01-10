Related News

Trade finance fintech Mitigram has named Contour’s former chief product officer Joshua Kroeker as head of Asia, effective immediately.

Based in Singapore, Kroeker reports to the Swedish-headquartered platform’s chief commercial officer, Mattias Wohlén, and is tasked with driving Mitigram’s strategic expansion in the Asia market, fostering partnerships and enhancing the fintech’s digital capabilities.

He replaces Salih Dizdarevic, who has been appointed sales executive for the Nordics at the firm.

Kroeker joins from now-shuttered digital trade finance consortium Contour, where he had served as chief product officer since 2020.

As reported by GTR in October, Contour was forced to terminate its services after failing to raise sufficient funds from bank shareholders to sustain itself. It discontinued operations on November 30.

Prior to Contour, Kroeker served in senior trade digitalisation roles at HSBC, both in Hong Kong and Canada.

“Joshua’s unique experience, particularly at Contour, equips him with an unparalleled perspective on the challenges and opportunities in digital trade finance,” says Malin Bäcklund, interim CEO of Mitigram. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow in the dynamic Asian markets.”

Mitigram provides digital trade finance solutions for financial institutions and corporates. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has fundraised a total of US$38mn from its base of Nordic institutional investors.