Related News

GE Vernova bolsters trade finance team

Kroeker joins Mitigram as Asia head

MonetaGo sets sights on “trade finance OS” with beefed-up board

Swift at Sibos: “Our strategy for trade is not about boiling the ocean”

Sibos 2023: Top takeaways for trade from Toronto

Trade finance fintech Mitigram has named Ted Scheiman as chief strategy officer, a newly created role at the firm.  

Having started at Mitigram in late January, Scheiman is responsible for driving the Swedish company’s growth strategy, expanding its network of partners and encouraging innovation and collaboration within the trade finance industry. 

Scheiman, who joins from Swift, will continue to be based in Stockholm and reports to Mitigram’s interim CEO, Malin Bäcklund.  

“We are delighted to welcome Ted to our team. He is a visionary leader with a passion for trade finance and fintech. His extensive experience and network will be invaluable for Mitigram,” Bäcklund says.  

Scheiman served as head of Nordics & Baltics at Swift from mid-2021, having previously worked as head of Swedbank’s fintech partnership and investment unit for nearly a decade. In a career spanning over 25 years, he has also held banking and strategy roles at Commerzbank, Deloitte and JP Morgan.  

Earlier this month, Mitigram appointed Contour’s former chief product officer Joshua Kroeker as head of Asia.  

Mitigram provides digital trade finance solutions for financial institutions and corporates. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has fundraised a total of US$38mn from its base of Nordic institutional investors. 