Standard Chartered has hired two global heads of transaction banking sales.

Mark Troutman has been announced as the bank’s global head of transaction banking corporate sales, while Dhiraj Rajan Bajaj takes the equivalent role for financial institutions sales.

Troutman (pictured) joins from DBS, where he had been group head of sales, global transaction services, since September 2017. Before DBS he held a series of treasury and cash management roles at HSBC, JP Morgan and Bank of America. He remains based in Singapore and replaces Bharat Padmanabhan, who has left the bank.

In joining Standard Chartered, Hong Kong-based Bajaj ends a 17-year stint at Bank of America, where he was most recently a managing director in the bank’s global transaction services business. He was previously at HSBC and Citi and replaces Faisal Hussain, who was acting as interim head.

Both started in March and report to Michael Spiegel, Standard Chartered’s global head of transaction banking.

“These appointments are in line with our continued focus on delivering excellence to our clients through investments in our talent, platforms and partnerships,” says Spiegel.

Mahesh Kini was also announced as the bank’s new global head of cash management, joining from JP Morgan.

“Mahesh, Mark and Dhiraj bring extensive expertise and experience and will be instrumental in deepening our client focus and elevating our franchise,” Spiegel says.

 