Related News

Banco do Brasil secures Miga guarantee for trade lending

Citi appoints new global head of trade sales

More major banks announce support for ICC sustainable trade principles as fossil fuel funding rises

Investec provides US$10mn SCF package for agri trader Valency

Trafigura closes North America energy borrowing base facility at US$4.2bn

The GTR Leaders in Trade awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance and fintech markets. The winners in each category are based on submissions sent to GTR. Where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2024 were referenced as further substantiation for GTR’s decisions.

GTR revealed the shortlist for the Leaders in Trade awards in February, and the winners were announced at the GTR Charity Awards Dinner on June 26.

Congratulations to all the winners! A full write-up on their achievements will be published in GTR Q4 2025.

 

Regional awards

Best trade finance bank in East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: CRDB, KCB Bank, Mauritius Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya

Winner: KCB Bank

 

Best trade finance bank in West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Deutsche Bank, Ecobank, FCMB Bank (UK), Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank UK

Winner: Stanbic IBTC

 

Best trade finance bank in Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Nedbank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Bank, Trade and Development Bank

Winner: Rand Merchant Bank

 

Best trade finance bank in the Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank ABC, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Qatar National Bank

Winner: First Abu Dhabi Bank

 

Best trade finance bank in North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Arab African International Bank, BACB, Banque Misr

Winner: BACB

 

Best trade finance bank in North America:

Shortlisted nominees: BNY, JP Morgan, MUFG, Scotiabank, TD Securities

Winner: JP Morgan

 

Best trade finance bank in Latin America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Scotiabank

Winner: Bank of America

 

Best trade finance bank in Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: DBS Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG

Winner: DBS

 

Best trade finance bank in Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Raiffeisen Bank International, TBC Bank, Ukrgasbank, UniCredit

Winner: UniCredit

 

Best trade finance bank in Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, UniCredit

Winner: Crédit Agricole

 

Best trade finance bank in the UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Santander

Winner: HSBC

 


Global awards: Other industry players

 

Best trade or supply chain finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: A&O Shearman, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Winner: A&O Shearman

 

Best export finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Winner: Norton Rose Fulbright

 

Best export credit agency:

Shortlisted nominees: Etihad Credit Insurance, Kuke

Winner: Kuke

 

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Conpend, Enigio, Finverity, Komgo, MonetaGo

Winner: Enigio

 

Best fintech newcomer in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Complidata, Mercore, Vayana TradeXchange

Winner: Mercore

 

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Cleareye, LiquidX, Mitigram, Surecomp, Traydstream

Winner: Cleareye

 

Best trade or supply chain finance platform:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, Finverity, Premium Technology, PrimeRevenue

Winner: Premium Technology

 

Best non-bank trade finance provider (incl. trade finance funds):

Shortlisted nominees: Beltone Leasing and Factoring, Credlix, Mercore, Raistone

Winner: Raistone

 

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL, WTW

Winner: Aon

 

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL, Marsh, WTW

Winner: Marsh

 

Best trade and political risk insurance underwriter

Winner: Allianz Trade

 

Global awards: Banks

 

Best development bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation [MDB Trade Finance Working Group], International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation; Trade and Development Bank

Winner: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

 

Best bank for ESG:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crown Agents Bank, ING, Nedbank

Winner: BNP Paribas

 

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, DBS Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank

Winner: Lloyds Bank

 

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, ING, MUFG, Santander

Winner: Santander

 

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Ecobank, SMBC, Société Générale

Winner: Société Générale

 

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Santander, SMBC, Standard Chartered

Winner: Santander

 

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, Crédit Agricole, Santander

Winner: Citi

 

 