GTR is pleased to reveal the shortlist for this year’s Leaders in Trade awards, celebrating excellence across the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets.

The nominees in each category have been selected based on submissions received by GTR, with Best Deals signed in 2024 also considered where relevant to support the selections.

The initial shortlist was carefully compiled by the GTR editorial team, who will now work alongside the newly established independent advisory panel to select the winners.

Winners in all categories will be announced and honoured at GTR’s annual charity awards dinner in London on June 26.

Thanks to everyone who sent in a submission, and congratulations to the shortlisted candidates!

 

Regional awards

 

Best trade finance bank in:

East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: CRDB, KCB Bank, Mauritius Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya

West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Deutsche Bank, Ecobank, FCMB Bank (UK), Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank UK

Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Nedbank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Bank, Trade and Development Bank

Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank ABC, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Qatar National Bank

North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Arab African International Bank, BACB, Banque Misr

North America:

Shortlisted nominees: BNY, JP Morgan, MUFG, Scotiabank, TD Securities

Latin America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Scotiabank

Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: DBS Bank, HSBC, Mizuho Bank, MUFG

Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Raiffeisen Bank International, TBC Bank, Ukrgasbank, UniCredit

Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, ING, UniCredit

UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Santander

 

Global awards: Other industry players

 

Best trade or supply chain finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: A&O Shearman, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Best export finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Best export credit agency:

Shortlisted nominees: Etihad Credit Insurance, Kuke

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Enigio, Finverity, Komgo, MonetaGo

Best fintech newcomer in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Complidata, Mercore, Vayana TradeXchange

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Cleareye, LiquidX, Mitigram, Surecomp, Traydstream

Best trade or supply chain finance platform:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, Finverity, Premium Technology, PrimeRevenue

Best non-bank trade finance provider (incl. trade finance funds):

Shortlisted nominees: Beltone Leasing and Factoring, Credlix, Mercore, Raistone

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Shortlisted nominees: Coming soon

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL, Marsh, WTW

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL, Marsh, WTW

 

Global awards: Banks

 

Best development bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation [MDB Trade Finance Working Group], International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation; Trade and Development Bank

Best bank for ESG:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crown Agents Bank, ING, Nedbank

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, DBS Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, ING, MUFG, Santander

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Deutsche Bank, Ecobank, SMBC, Société Générale

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Santander, SMBC, Standard Chartered

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, Crédit Agricole, Santander