Singapore-based consultancy firm Kairos Risk Solutions has hired Stephen Lee as a managing director for banking solutions.

Lee joins from DBS Bank, where he held various roles across the Asia Pacific region over the past three decades, serving most recently as head of global trade product management in Singapore.

In his new post, he is tasked with driving Kairos Risk’s consultancy business to banks in Asia. He brings a “robust skill set” that includes structured products, credit risk, risk management and trade finance, the firm says.

“I am excited to join the team at Kairos Risk Solutions. Banking and Insurance are inextricably intertwined and interdependent. Together with Kairos [Risk’s] push towards AI and their keen understanding of risks, we can offer numerous bespoke products to the industry,” Lee says.

The new hire will work alongside trade finance industry veteran, Albert Lim, who joined Kairos Risk as a managing director for Southeast Asia in early March.

“Together with trade credit veteran Albert Lim and board member Ng Teck Wee, who is an experienced fund manager, they will be a formidable multidisciplinary team to support our clients’ needs,” says Kairos CEO Jeffrey Khoo.

Kairos is a risk consultancy with operational presence in Singapore and Shanghai. The firm develops products for various insurance markets including parametric, agriculture, trade credit and surety.