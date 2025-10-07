Wilson joins Tokio Marine Kiln to head up special risks

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK), a London-headquartered specialist underwriter, has welcomed James Wilson as head of special risks.

Wilson joins from The Hartford, where he was head of political risks, and head of credit and political risk insurance.

He reports into Vivek Syal, chief underwriting officer for TMK, and replaces Edward Parker in the role.

The special risks team underwrites several types of insurance, including political risk, political violence and terrorism, consequential loss and trade disruption, and surety.

Wilson will be tasked with expanding TMK’s portfolio and establishing lead market positions across all key lines, the insurer says.

He has 16 years’ experience in the industry, with expertise in building portfolios in political violence and terrorism, credit and political risk.

Previous roles include senior underwriter at Chubb and assistant underwriter at Catlin, where he began his insurance career.

Syal says: “I’m excited to welcome James to TMK as part of our strategy to build our lead market capabilities across our portfolio.

“James’ appointment signals our intent to position TMK as a leader in the special risks arena, and I look forward to working with him and the team to further our ambitions.”

Following Wilson’s departure earlier this year, The Hartford promoted Ryan Murphy to head of credit and political risk insurance for the UK and Europe.

Last year, Houston-based Tokio Marine HCC, TMK’s sister company, strengthened its UK trade credit division with two promotions.