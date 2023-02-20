US insurer The Hartford has hired Jack Bardrick as head of distribution for its global specialty international division.

Reporting to Colin Sprott, the insurer’s chief underwriting officer for global specialty international, Bardrick will drive distribution strategy through The Hartford’s Lloyd’s of London syndicate, its primary underwriting platform for operations outside the US.

Responsibilities in the newly created role include managing broker partnerships and developing new business opportunities across specialty product lines within Syndicate 1221, The Hartford says.

Bardrick joins the insurer from Hiscox, where he was head of operations and sales manager. Previously, he also held several positions at Travelers, including broker deals executive.

“We continue to experience solid growth across our international business at Lloyd’s,” says The Hartford’s international chief executive, Carl Bach. “As we look to expand, Jack’s expertise advancing key partner relationships will be instrumental to evolving and scaling our syndicate.”

The Hartford has sought to expand its London-based global specialty offering in recent years, bringing in James Wilson in 2020 to grow its credit and political risk unit.