Related News

BPL sees “financial firepower” from private equity investment

Scor names chief underwriting officer

Aubert makes switch from bank to broker

UK drops plans to hike capital requirements for trade finance

Texel Asia makes double broker hire

The Hartford has promoted Ryan Murphy to be its head of credit and political risk insurance for the UK and Europe.  

Murphy has been a senior underwriter since March 2023 and joined the insurer as an underwriter in early 2022 from Liberty Special Markets.  

He replaces James Wilson, who has left the company, a spokesperson says.  

Connecticut-headquartered The Hartford opened its London CPRI unit in 2020. Earlier this year the insurer hired Shuohan Dai as a senior underwriter in Singapore, the division’s first presence in the trade finance hub. 