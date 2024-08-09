Related News

Multinational insurance firm Tokio Marine HCC has made two promotions in its UK trade credit division.

Fiona O’Brien has been promoted to Credit Risk Underwriting Manager. She currently manages the division’s retail risk portfolio, a role which will be taken over by the newly promoted Will O’Brien. Prior to joining Tokio Marine HCC in 2015, she worked as an underwriter at QBE for seven years.

Will O’Brien joined the company as a credit analyst in 2021, and will take on the role of risk underwriter. He will report to Fiona O’Brien and be based at the firm’s Rearsby, UK, office.

In her newly created role, Fiona O’Brien will be responsible for managing the risk underwriting team as well as strengthening relationships with broking partners. She will divide her time between the London and Rearsby offices.

“Demand for our specialist offering is growing, reflecting an increasingly complex risk landscape for insureds, and I am delighted that we have the talent in-house to pursue our growth strategy. These promotions consolidate our expert team and complement our client-centric proposition and ambition to deliver continued growth across portfolios,” says Terry Macauley, deputy head of risk at Tokio Marine HCC.