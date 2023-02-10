Related News

Specialist insurer Markel International has hired Laura Devoir as an underwriter and senior credit analyst in its trade credit team.

Devoir joins Markel after more than seven years with Tokio Marine HCC, where she managed its food sector portfolio. Previously, she was a senior underwriter and then corporate manager at AIG.

At Markel, Devoir reports to Adrian Jones, senior underwriter of trade credit, political risk, and surety. The London-based role will involve managing global clients, dealing with new business enquiries and fostering broker relationships.

The new hire forms part of the insurer’s plans “to spearhead profitable growth across its UK and Europe trade credit portfolios”, Markel says.

“Insurance is a relationship-driven industry and given Laura’s 23 years’ experience and knowledge of the market, she will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing growth plans and ambitions for the coming years,” says Simon Philpin, head of trade credit at Markel International.

“Laura brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role which will be beneficial for brokers, insureds, and our trade credit team as a whole,” Jones adds.

Markel International is a subsidiary of the US-based Markel Corporation, which provides trade credit and political risk cover, as well as insurance and reinsurance for the marine and energy, professional and finance risks sectors.