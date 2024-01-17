Related News

US insurer The Hartford has hired Sarah Clayton as portfolio manager for its political violence and terrorism team.

Clayton will be responsible for the growth of the insurer’s global political violence portfolio and developing broker and client relationships worldwide, The Hartford says.

The London-based role sits within the insurer’s international division of global specialty. Clayton reports to James Wilson, The Hartford’s head of credit and political risks for the UK and continental Europe.

She is also deputy chair for the Lloyd’s Market Association terrorism and political violence business panel.

Clayton joins The Hartford from Ark Syndicate Management, where she was senior underwriter, political risk and violence for Syndicate NOA 3902, one of its Lloyd’s syndicates.

Previously, Clayton was political violence class underwriter at ANV Global Services and business manager, global specialty at Brit Insurance.