GTR is pleased to reveal the shortlist for this year’s Leaders in Trade awards, which highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets.

The names listed under each category are based on submissions sent to GTR and, where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2022 were referenced as further substantiation. Where only one name is listed, this institution is the outright winner.

Winners in all categories will be recognised and announced at GTR’s annual charity awards dinner in London on May 3.

Thanks to everyone who sent in a submission, and congratulations to the nominees!

 

Regional awards:

 

Best trade finance bank in:

 

East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: MCB, Standard Chartered Kenya

West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Ecobank

Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: RMB, Standard Bank, Zanaco

Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Arab Bank, ADCB, Bank FAB, Emirates NDB

North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Ebank, QNB ALAHLI

North America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, TD Securities

Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: Habib Bank Zurich (Hong Kong), HSBC, Mizuho

Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Raiffeisen Bank International, Ukrgasbank

Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Crédit Agricole, ING, UniCredit

UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Lloyds Bank

 

Global awards: Other industry players

 

Best trade or supply chain finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, DLA Piper, Sullivan

Best export finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Best export credit agency:

WINNER: UK Export Finance (UKEF)

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Contour, Enigio, MonetaGo, Tradeteq, Traydstream

Best fintech startup in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: 360tf, Beacon, Cleareye.ai, SupplierPlus, TradeWaltz

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, China Systems, Finverity, LiquidX, Surecomp

Best alternative trade or supply chain finance provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Demica, PrimeRevenue, Raistone, Taulia

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Shortlisted nominees: AIG, Allianz Trade, The Hartford

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, WTW

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, Marsh, WTW

 

Global awards: Banks

 

Best development bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Best bank for ESG (trade or supply chain finance):

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

Best bank for ESG (export finance):

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, SMBC

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, DBS Bank, Lloyds Bank

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Banco Santander, Bank of America, Citi

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Société Générale, SMBC

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Standard Chartered

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC