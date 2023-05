The Leaders in Trade awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets. The names listed under each category are based on submissions sent to GTR and, where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2022 were referenced as further substantiation for GTR’s decisions.

GTR revealed the shortlist for the Leaders in Trade awards in February, and the winners were revealed for the first time at the GTR Charity Awards Dinner on May 3.

Congratulations to the winners! A full write-up on their achievements will be published in GTR Q3 2023.

Regional awards:

Best trade finance bank in:

East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: MCB, Standard Chartered Kenya

Winner: Standard Chartered Kenya

West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Ecobank

Winner: Ecobank

Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: RMB, Standard Bank, Zanaco

Winner: RMB

Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Arab Bank, ADCB, Bank FAB, Emirates NDB, HSBC

Winner: Bank FAB

North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Ebank, QNB ALAHLI

Winner: BACB

North America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, TD Securities

Winner: Bank of America

Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: Habib Bank Zurich (Hong Kong), HSBC, Mizuho

Winner: Mizuho

Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Raiffeisen Bank International, Ukrgasbank

Winner: Ukrgasbank

Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Crédit Agricole CIB, ING, UniCredit

Winner: Crédit Agricole CIB

UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Lloyds Bank

Winner: Lloyds Bank

Global awards: Other industry players

Best trade or supply chain finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, DLA Piper, Sullivan

Winner: Allen & Overy

Best export finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Winner: Sullivan

Best export credit agency:

Winner: UK Export Finance (UKEF)

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Contour, Enigio, MonetaGo, Tradeteq, Traydstream

Winner: MonetaGo

Best fintech startup in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: 360tf, Beacon, Cleareye.ai, SupplierPlus, TradeWaltz

Winner: Cleareye.ai

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, China Systems, Finverity, LiquidX, Surecomp

Winner: Surecomp

Best alternative trade or supply chain finance provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Demica, PrimeRevenue, Raistone, Taulia

Winner: Taulia

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Shortlisted nominees: AIG, Allianz Trade, The Hartford

Winner: Allianz Trade

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, WTW

Winner: Aon

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, Marsh, WTW

Winner: BPL Global

Global awards: Banks

Best development bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Winner: EBRD

Best bank for ESG (trade or supply chain finance):

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

Winner: Deutsche Bank

Best bank for ESG (export finance):

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, SMBC

Winner: BNP Paribas

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, DBS Bank, Lloyds Bank

Winners: Citi & DBS Bank

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Banco Santander, Bank of America, Citi

Winner: Santander

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Société Générale, SMBC

Winner: Société Générale

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Standard Chartered

Winner: Standard Chartered

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

Winner: HSBC