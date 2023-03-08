Optio Group has hired Tom Kennett as UK head of its political violence and terrorism (PVT) business.

Kennett, who begins immediately, is based in London and reports to Chris Kirby, Optio’s global head of PVT.

Prior to joining Optio, a speciality managing general agent (MGA), Kennett had a six-year stint at Munich Re, most recently as a senior political violence underwriter. He also has experience as a broker at Howden, Marsh and Aon.

“The last few years have been the most active on record for the global PVT market and we have been bolstering our presence and product offering to support this growing segment,” says Kirby.

“Tom’s market standing and experience, as well as his impressive background in business production both through the London market and international brokers, will be essential as we continue to realise our ambitions across North America and Western Europe.”