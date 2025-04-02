Related News

Allianz Trade has announced the appointment of Matt Williams as its chief executive for the UK and Ireland.  

Williams’ tenure begins on July 1. He will remain based in London, where he was previously regional credit director for Northern Europe.  

He joined Allianz Trade, then called Euler Hermes, in 2004 from RBS and held roles including Benelux risk director and credit director for multinationals in Paris.  

Williams replaces Sarah Murrow, is relocating to New York later this year to become chief executive for Allianz Trade in the Americas following the retirement of James Daly.  

Earlier this week the insurer announced that Philippe Dessèvre will become its head of reinsurance from October this year, taking over from the retiring Benoît des Cressonnières.  