Philippe Dessèvre will take over as head of reinsurance for Allianz Trade later this year following the retirement of Benoît des Cressonnières, the credit insurer has announced.  

Dessèvre will become global head of reinsurance and chief executive of Euler Hermes Reinsurance AG on October 1.  

He is currently chief financial officer of Allianz Trade in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and previously held other leadership roles, including chief risk officer between 2016 and 2021.

Des Cressonnières has been with Allianz Trade since 1997, when he was headhunted from private equity to become the insurer’s chief financial officer for Belgium. He became responsible for reinsurance and investor relations in 2000 and assumed his current roles in 2007. 

Des Cressonnières is also the current president of the International Credit Insurance & Surety Association.  