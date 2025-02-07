Related News

Trade credit insurance giant Allianz Trade has announced that Americas chief executive James Daly will retire later this year, with current UK and Ireland CEO Sarah Murrow named as his successor. 

Daly will step down at the end of June after a decade as chief executive of Allianz Trade in the Americas, the insurer announced today. Having joined the group in 2003, Daly has held several leadership roles in Northern Europe and the US. 

Murrow has been chief executive of Allianz Trade in the UK and Ireland since 2021, a London-based role. She joined the group in North America in 2004, before becoming regional head of broker management in 2011.  

Murrow has held several regional and global head roles across the US and Europe, including a year as global head of commercial underwriting and product development based in Paris. 

She also chairs the Trade Credit Insurance Committee at the Association of British Insurers and the Women in Credit Insurance UK Leadership Team at the International Credit Insurance & Surety Association. 

Murrow will take over the reins at Allianz Trade in the Americas from July 1, subject to regulatory approval, with her successor to be named at a later date. 