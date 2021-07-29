Related News

US-headquartered fintech LiquidX has hired Keith Raymond to lead sales for its digital working capital platform, InBlock.

Raymond, who began the newly-created role of managing director of InBlock sales in June, is a 15-year sales veteran for treasury and corporate finance vendors. His most recent roles were at cash management fintech HighRadius and vice-president of sales at Bellin, a treasury management provider.

He is tasked with scaling the InBlock product, which LiquidX describes as a blockchain-based working capital platform that connects inventory, purchase orders and invoicing for both buyers and suppliers.

“We are excited to have Keith leverage his expertise in this space to scale the only end-to-end working capital solution on the market,” says LiquidX’s chief executive Jim Toffey.

Ali Hackett, the company’s chief revenue officer, says: “Keith’s history of success selling SaaS software subscriptions and consulting services to global corporates and financial institutions will greatly contribute to the expansion of InBlock.”

LiquidX said last year the company was in “growth mode” and has since hired executives in New York and Singapore.