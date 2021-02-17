Related News

LiquidX hires former Euler Hermes exec to head up insurance

Exclusive: LiquidX reveals its cloud-based 360 platform

Exclusive: LiquidX carves out new chief role as it goes into “growth mode”

Crowdz CEO says blockchain invoice financing marketplace will go live by mid-year

LiquidX rolls out supply chain finance solution in North America

Trade finance marketplace LiquidX has appointed Alex Bursak as director and regional head of insurance for the Asia Pacific region, based in Singapore.

Bursak joins LiquidX from trade credit insurer Euler Hermes, where he worked for eight years in various roles, most recently as head of sales and distribution for Singapore.

Before that, Bursak had held several different positions during a six-year stint at NordLB, including as an associate director in Singapore and a corporate finance credit analyst in Germany.

In his new role, Bursak will focus on LiquidX’s expansion in Asia and the broader trade credit insurance market – the company launched an e-marketplace for insurance in 2019 before bringing together its working capital, trade credit insurance and supply chain finance solutions on one cloud-based platform last year.

“Alex will be instrumental in strengthening our position as the leader in digitising the trade credit insurance market and will accelerate the reach for all LiquidX trade finance solutions in the Apac region,” says Ali Hackett, LiquidX’s chief revenue officer.

The news follows LiquidX hiring Todd Lynady as managing director and global head of insurance sales and business development in New York in the middle of last year. Lynady also joined from Euler Hermes, having held the role of head of broker management for the Americas.