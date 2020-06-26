Related News

LiquidX has appointed Todd Lynady as managing director and global head of insurance sales and business development, based in New York.

Lynady moves from Euler Hermes, where he held the position of head of broker management for the Americas. He was responsible for origination, underwriting as well as the account and portfolio management strategies for Euler Hermes’ broker partners in the US, Canada and Brazil.

Before joining Euler Hermes, Lynady was a founding member and deputy head of Zurich’s short-term multi-buyer trade credit insurance team. Prior to Zurich, Lynady served as a vice-president and senior business development officer for both GE Capital and Textron Financial Corporation, originating and structuring asset-based and cash flow loans for corporate borrowers.

At LiquidX, Lynady reports to chief revenue office Ali Hackett who joined the company in February.

In this new role, Lynady will be responsible for leading the sales, origination and business development strategy for LiquidX’s trade credit insurance digital marketplace, which GTR reported launched in April 2019. It aims to provide banks, non-bank investors and corporate suppliers direct access to the trade credit underwriting market for insurance.