Trade finance marketplace LiquidX has appointed Ali Hackett in the newly created role of chief revenue officer to support the company’s growth.

The news follows former LiquidX managing director Glenn Kocher exiting the company after four years to take up a managing director role at financial services group Nomura in January.

Hackett, who started in the role on February 3, brings 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to LiquidX, including a 20-year stint at Citi where she most recently held the position of co-head of global prime finance.

More recently, she worked at fintech firm Thesys Technologies as chief revenue officer, at the London Stock Exchange as US country head, and at CME Group where she held the role of global head of client development and sales.

Hackett will be based in New York and report to Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX.

In her new position, Hackett will be responsible for global strategy and execution of sales, marketing and client services, playing a pivotal role in LiquidX’s new 360 platform which is set to launch at the end of Q1.

Hackett says her skills are client-facing and in building successful teams. “I go to the customers and get the feedback and then products are developed with that in mind – it is like a cycle,” she tells GTR. “I then bring those products and services to the customer, while also recruiting new customers. I’ve developed, led and built teams in what I would call global growth mode, and that’s where I think this company is now.”

She explains that LiquidX has invested time, energy and much talent into building its new platform. “We’re going into our 2.0 version, where it’s a much more robust and expansive platform with more products. My role will also be broader in terms of setting the strategy and developing and expanding the team to prepare them for greater growth.

“The platform brings an ecosystem together: insurers, banks and investors, in a way that streamlines the process, making it very efficient for all participants. That’s appealing to me, we have the wind at our back for growth,” she adds.

A spokesperson for LiquidX says that the new 360 platform is more flexible than the previous iteration, which will make it easier and quicker for the company to launch new products because of the infrastructure that will be in place, adding that it is important to get LiquidX 360 up and running as soon as possible.

In other news from the start of this year, LiquidX launched a supply chain finance solution in North America, available through its cloud-based web portal, to help customers structure supply chain finance programmes, handle supplier onboarding, and arrange funding. The company intends to roll out the solution in Asia and Europe in the coming months.