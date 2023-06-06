WTW has appointed Alex Bursak as multinational trade credit leader in Asia Pacific (Apac), the broking and advisory firm’s second senior trade credit hire in recent days.

Bursak joins from fintech LiquidX, where he was Apac insurance head and director of sales and business development. Starting at WTW on June 5, he remains based in Singapore and reports to Pieter Van Ede, global head of head of trade credit, and Lee Garvey, Apac head of financial solutions.

Garvey tells GTR: “With Alex Bursak joining our team in Asia Pacific, focusing on our multinational trade credit capabilities, we are executing on our strategy to continue to serve our clients’ needs for unique trade credit solutions.”

“Alex’s background in banking, credit risk underwriting, lending and technology innovation make him a great addition to our growing team.”

Before joining LiquidX in February 2021, Bursak spent some eight years in various roles at Allianz Trade in Singapore and Jakarta, after beginning his career with a six-year stint at Nord LB.

Late last month WTW hired LiquidX’s global head of insurance, Todd Lynady, as its multinational trade credit leader for North America.