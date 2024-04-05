Related News

Tat Yeen Yap has stepped down from leading MonetaGo in Asia to take up a newly created position as head of supply chain solutions for Maybank Singapore.

Yap made the move on April 4 after just over three years at MonetaGo, an anti-fraud solutions provider, first as head of product in Asia-Pacific, and then as managing director for the region.

In the new role, he reports to Maybank Singapore’s head of transaction banking, Adrain Ler.

“With his extensive background and expertise, Tat Yeen will spearhead the bank’s initiatives to provide innovative supply chain financing solutions to meet industry needs,” Ler says, adding that he will also focus “on forging strategic collaborations with fintechs”.

The move to Maybank Singapore, a subsidiary of the Malaysia-headquartered lender, marks a return to the banking fold for Yap, who has held several trade finance roles at banks including ABN Amro, Citi and Société Générale before joining MonetaGo.

MonetaGo has not yet announced a replacement.