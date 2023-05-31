Global advisory and broking company WTW has hired Todd Lynady as multinational trade credit leader.

Lynady has over 25 years’ experience in the industry, including senior roles at Allianz Trade, Atradius, GE Commercial Finance and Zurich. He is also a member of the advisory board of the International Trade and Forfaiting Association’s Americas chapter. He joins from fintech LiquidX, where he has spent the last three years as global head of insurance.

Based in New York and reporting to Pieter van Ede, WTW’s global head of trade credit, Lynady is responsible for the execution of the company’s multinational trade credit client strategy. He will also leverage his insurtech experience for WTW’s global digital transformation initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to WTW as multinational trade credit leader based in North America,” says van Ede. “His experience in trade credit and building of businesses positions him well to make significant contributions to WTW’s success in our newly formed multinational client team.”

Evan Freely, WTW’s recently appointed global head of financial solutions, adds: “As a company that values top talent, we are excited to have Todd on board. With his wealth of experience in sales, underwriting, trade finance, and business development, we believe he will be a valuable asset to our team and provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our prospects and clients.”