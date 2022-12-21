Related News

Global advisory and broking company WTW has appointed credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) veteran Evan Freely as global head of financial solutions. 

New York-based Freely is tasked with overseeing the firm’s global financial team across 24 countries, covering trade credit, banking and capital markets, as well as fintech and non-bank financial institutions. 

He reports to WTW’s head of global lines of business, risk and broking, Alastair Swift. 

Freely joins after over three years at BPL Global, where he was president and director for the Americas, as well as a member of the executive board. He previously spent more than 10 years at Marsh as global practice leader for credit specialties, and has more than 30 years’ experience in the CPRI sector. 

“In today’s uncertain economic environment, clients increasingly seek financial solutions for their credit and political risk needs and this sector is a strong growth area,” Swift says. 

A global economic slowdown, the weaponisation of commodities following Russia’ invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West are creating a volatile and ever-changing nexus of political risks, experts have warned. 

Freely’s appointment is the latest in a series of senior financial solutions hires by WTW. 

In mid-2022, the firm named Lee Garvey as regional head of financial solutions for Asia Pacific, as well as Fabien Conderanne as regional head of financial solutions for Europe, in Singapore and Madrid-based roles respectively. 