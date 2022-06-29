Related News

Global advisory and broking company WTW has named Lee Garvey as its new regional head of financial solutions for Asia Pacific, effective July 1.

Based in Singapore, Garvey will oversee the development of credit and non-payment insurance solutions, as well as political risk and crisis management insurance products in the region. He reports to Stuart Ashworth, head of international financial solutions.

At the same time, Garvey will continue to lead the Australia and New Zealand financial solutions business at WTW, a post he took on when he returned to the firm in early 2021. He was previously at broker Marsh.

He replaces Fabien Conderanne, who has been appointed as financial solutions business lead in Europe, based in Madrid.

“The risk and uncertainty faced by Asian businesses as a result of recent adverse political events, geopolitical conflicts, potential sovereign defaults, as well as non-payment of trade receivables, continues to highlight the importance of risk transfer and risk quantification,” says Luke Ware, head of corporate risk and broking Asia at WTW.

“[Garvey] brings invaluable experience having worked in the market with large financial institutions and corporates, and his knowledge and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our corporate risk and broking business in Asia,” Ware adds.