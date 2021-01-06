Related News

Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory and broking company, has hired Lee Garvey as head of financial solutions for Australia and New Zealand.

Garvey returns to Willis Towers Watson having previously left the company in 2012. In the time since, he has worked at Marsh, a global insurance broker, most recently as head of lenders solutions for Asia.

Garvey specialises in structured credit and political risk insurance and has worked with large corporates, investments banks and funds.

In his new role, Garvey will lead the expansion of Willis Towers Watson’s financial solutions business across the Australasia region. He will oversee the development of all products within the financial solutions global line of business in the region, including credit and non-payment insurance, political risk insurance, commercial surety and terrorism and political violence.

Initially based in Singapore, Garvey will eventually transfer to Sydney, reveals a statement by the firm.

He reports to Fabien Conderanne, regional head of financial solutions for Asia Pacific, who was promoted to his position last year.

Conderanne says: “Lee brings an invaluable experience having worked in the market for many years with large financial institutions and corporates. His expertise will undoubtedly make a difference to clients in the Australasia market.”

Simon Weaver, head of Australasia and head of corporate risk and broking for Australasia, comments: “We look forward to welcoming Lee to our Australasian business where he will join a team of experienced brokers providing specialist advice to clients across many areas. His skills will be a complementary fit with our strategy to provide risk advisory and broking services to the business community here.”