Advisory and broking company WTW has appointed Deesha Doshi as an executive director in its Singapore-based credit and political risk practice. 

Doshi joins after more than 15 years at Westpac, where her most recent role was director for syndications and sustainable finance, Asia, a role she held for almost a decade. She previously spent six years at the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association. 

WTW says it will draw on her expertise in loan syndication across an array of asset classes, including corporate loans, structured commodity finance, aviation finance and secured asset finance. 

“As the level of complexity of credit risk mitigation continues to grow, [Doshi] provides us a unique client insight, combined with her first-hand experience of working closely with deal teams to better explain and grow the use of credit risk insurance as an important unfunded risk distribution tool,” says Lee Garvey, the company’s head of financial solutions for the Asia Pacific region. 

Andrew van den Born, global head of credit and political risk insurance for financial institutions, adds that the appointment to WTW’s Singapore team “demonstrates our continued commitment to the region”. 

The hire follows the December appointment of CPRI veteran Evan Freely as global head of financial solutions. 

Garvey joined WTW in July last year, tasked with overseeing the development of credit and non-payment insurance solutions, as well as political risk and crisis management insurance products. 