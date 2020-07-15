Related News

Global advisory and broking company Willis Towers Watson has appointed Fabien Conderanne as its new regional head of financial solutions for the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Singapore, Conderanne will lead the firm’s Asia Pacific team and oversee development of credit and non-payment insurance products, as well as political risk, surety, terrorism and political violence products.

Conderanne will work within Willis Towers Watson’s global financial solutions line of business.

He replaces Stuart Ashworth, who has been promoted to global head of sales, innovation and client management in financial solutions with the company’s corporate risk and broking business. Ashworth is based at the company’s global headquarters in London.

Conderanne initially joined the company in 2017 as deputy head for financial solutions for Asia Pacific. Prior to that he spent 16 years at Coface, including five years as chief executive for the credit insurance company’s Asia Pacific division.

Scott Burnett, Willis Towers Watson’s head of corporate risk and broking for Asia, says investment in resources is crucial to keep track of “economic and credit risks that arise from operating in a world where geopolitical threats and regulations are in constant flux”.

“We now live in extraordinary times where the relevance of our solutions and services to our clients has never been more urgent,” he says.

Ashworth adds that Conderanne’s “extensive experience and specialist knowledge in trade credit, non-payment and political risk insurance reaffirms our commitment to providing the most impactful solutions to our clients”.