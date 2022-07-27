Related News

Global advisory and broking company WTW has appointed Fabien Conderanne to the newly created role of regional head of financial solutions for Europe, effective August 1.

Based in Madrid, Conderanne is tasked with driving growth, servicing clients and overseeing product innovation across Europe for a range of financial solutions, including trade and structured credit, political risk and crisis management.

He will report to both Christophe Meurier, global head of financial solutions at WTW, and Anne Pullum, head of Europe.

Having joined WTW in 2017, Conderanne had been leading the firm’s financial solutions business in the Asia Pacific region for the past two years.

Prior to WTW he spent 16 years at Coface, where his roles included CEO for Singapore and regional chief financial officer for Asia Pacific.

“[Conderanne] has extensive experience at leading a diverse and large region, and his specialist knowledge in financial solutions is of great relevance to clients during these challenging times,” says Pullum.

Lee Garvey, who heads up the Australia and New Zealand financial solutions business at WTW, has also taken over Conderanne’s responsibilities in the Asia Pacific.