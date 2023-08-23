Related News

WTW taps Bursak for senior Apac trade credit role

WTW brings in industry veteran to lead multinational trade credit business

GTR Leaders in Trade 2023: The winners

Global political risk losses jump in frequency, WTW finds

GTR Leaders in Trade: The shortlist

Global broker and advisory firm WTW has appointed Stuart Ashworth as head of broking and market engagement for financial solutions.

Ashworth replaces Emma Coffin, who has retired after a 32-year career in the credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) sector, including more than two decades at WTW.

Evan Freely, global head of financial solutions, says: “Emma has been an integral part of the success of financial solutions and will undoubtedly be missed both within WTW and the wider CPRI market. We wish Emma a long and happy retirement.”

Ashworth has been with WTW for over 22 years. His previous roles at the broker include head of sales, innovation and client management for financial solutions and head of financial solutions for Asia Pacific.

Freely adds that Ashworth’s appointment “demonstrates the depth of talent we have across financial solutions in WTW as we continue to grow our market-leading offering and is central to ensuring we continue to develop and maintain strong relationships with our insurance partners, while also providing a consistent broking strategy”.

“He will also be leading a number of key initiatives to ensure client needs remain central to our proposition in an evolving risk landscape,” Freely says.