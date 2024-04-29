Related News

Credit and political risk insurance broker BPL has appointed former Marsh executive Lizzie Thomas as director, as it seeks to expand its European and US offering. 

London-based Thomas spent nearly 11 years at Marsh, including as lenders solutions group leader for credit specialties in the UK, and vice-president for political risk and structured credit. 

Reporting to BPL deputy chief executive James Reynolds, Thomas is tasked with working with some of the broker’s largest financial institution clients, which it says will “bolster its broking teams” in both markets. 

“Through my experience across several classes of business, I hope to complement the already robust operations and skillsets of my new colleagues, while delivering a best-in-class offering for clients,” Thomas says 

Reynolds adds that Thomas’ appointment “will undoubtedly be an asset to our teams and clients across Europe and in the US”. 