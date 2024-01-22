Related News

Broker and advisory firm WTW has promoted Michael Creighton to head of trade credit and trade finance for Great Britain, a newly created role. 

London-based Creighton is tasked with implementing WTW’s growth strategy for trade credit and trade finance in the country, reporting to Paul Lacey, the company’s GB head of financial solutions. 

Creighton joined WTW in 2019 as an executive director in its financial solutions team, handling credit and political risk insurance for both financial institutions and corporate clients. 

He previously spent three years as head of export credit finance at South Africa-headquartered Nedbank. Prior to that, he held several roles in a six-year spell at Italian export credit agency (ECA) Sace, including head of Africa and head of its Hong Kong office. 

Between 2010 and 2016, Creighton was also non-executive board director of the African Trade Insurance Agency, a multilateral ECA now called African Trade & Investment Development Insurance, including as chairperson of its finance and audit committee. 

Lacey says Creighton’s promotion demonstrates WTW’s “continued investment in servicing our trade credit and finance clients”. 

“I look forward to further working with him as we realise our ambitions and execute our growth strategy in 2024,” he says. 

Pieter Van Ede, global head of trade credit, adds: “Providing unmatched solutions and valuable advice to our trade credit and finance clients requires best-in-class talent.” 

WTW has made several high-profile hires over the past year, including bringing in New York-based Todd Lynady as multinational trade credit leader, Cruz Gonzalez as lenders solutions team leader in Europe, and Stuart Ashworth as head of broking and market engagement for financial solutions. 