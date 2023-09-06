Related News

Broker WTW has hired Cruz Gonzalez as its lenders solutions team leader in Europe, following 11 years at Marsh.   Effective immediately, Gonzalez will remain based in Madrid and reports to Andrew van den Born, WTW’s managing director for financial solutions. As a senior director, Gonzalez will be responsible for WTW’s growth strategy for attracting financial ...

