London Forfaiting Company (LFC) has appointed James Bragg to the newly created position of chief representative of its Singapore office, effective September 1.

A syndicated loan market veteran with over 25 years of experience, Bragg joined the forfaiting and trade finance provider as a senior manager in London in September 2021.

He previously worked in various roles at Credit Europe in Amsterdam, MarlinHouse Financial in Hong Kong, and Standard Chartered in both Hong Kong and London. He started his banking career at Royal Bank of Scotland in London in 1997.

Bragg reports to LFC chief executive Simon Lay.

“As a provider of global financial solutions to corporates, banks and sovereigns we are looking forward to continuing to serve our customers in key markets, of which Asia is an important focus,” says Lay. “Adding James to our office in Singapore will allow us to deploy more liquidity into the region by way of bilateral and syndicated lending, as well as financing trade by discounting receivables and letters of credit.”

LFC provides international trade finance and bilateral and syndicated loans, making use of its international network of offices in the UK, France, Germany, Malta, the US, Brazil and Singapore.