The GTR Leaders in Trade awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance, and fintech markets.

GTR revealed the shortlist for these awards in February, and the winners were due to be named at our GTR Charity Awards Dinner 2020 on April 30. Following the postponement of that event, we have taken the decision to proceed with publishing the winners online.

The names listed under each category are based on submissions sent to GTR. In some cases, where entries overlap with Best Deals signed in 2019, GTR also draws on those transactions. A full write-up on these achievements will appear in GTR Q3 2020, out in July.

 

Congratulations to the winners!

 

Regional awards:

 

Best trade finance bank in:

East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: FCMB Bank (UK), Standard Bank

Winner: Standard Bank

 

West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, FCMB Bank (UK), The Access Bank UK, Zenith Bank (UK)

Winner: Zenith Bank (UK)

 

Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: RMB, Standard Bank, Zanaco

Winner: RMB

 

Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank ABC, Citi, Emirates NBD, FAB, HSBC, Standard Chartered

Winner: Standard Chartered

 

North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Arab Bank, BACB, Citi, HSBC

Winner: BACB

 

North America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, Santander

Winner: Bank of America

 

Latin America:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, Santander

Winner: Santander

 

East Asia & the Pacific:

Shortlisted nominees: ANZ, DBS, Mizuho

Winner: Mizuho

 

South Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: ADB, DBS, HSBC

Winner: ADB

 

Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Sberbank, Ukrgasbank, VTB Bank

Winner: Sberbank

 

Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, ING, Nordea, Santander

Winner: Crédit Agricole

 

UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Santander

Winner: NatWest

 

Global awards:

Best trade finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Winner: Sullivan

 

Best export credit agency:

Winner: UK Export Finance

 

Best technology collaboration:

Shortlisted nominees: Crown Agents Bank, Euro Exim, Incomlend, MineHub, Pole Star & Dow Jones

Winner: Euro Exim

 

Best fintech startup:

Shortlisted nominees: Incomlend, Trade Ledgers, TradeSun, Tradewind Markets

Winner: Incomlend

 

Best fintech disrupter:

Shortlisted nominees: Demica, Incomlend, Traydstream

Winner: Demica

 

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, China Systems, Orbitt

Winner: China Systems

 

Best alternative trade finance provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Demica, ExWorks Capital, London Forfaiting Company (LFC)

Winner: London Forfaiting Company (LFC)

 

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Winner: Chaucer

 

Best trade credit and political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: BPL Global, Marsh JLT Specialty, Texel, Willis Towers Watson

Winner: Marsh JLT Specialty

 

FI that has made a significant contribution to sustainability:

Shortlisted nominees: ABN Amro, Barclays, EBRD, HSBC

Winner: EBRD

 

Most innovative bank:

Shortlisted nominees: ADB, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, NatWest

Winners: BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

 

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, MUFG, Standard Chartered

Winner: Citi

 

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: ABN Amro, Société Générale

Winner: Société Générale

 

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, SMBC, Standard Chartered

Winner: Standard Chartered

 

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Standard Chartered

Winner: HSBC