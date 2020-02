GTR is pleased to reveal the shortlist for this year’s Leaders in Trade awards, which highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets.

The names listed under each category are based on submissions sent to GTR and, where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2019 were referenced as further substantiation. Where only one name is listed, this institution is the outright winner.

Winners in all categories will be recognised and announced at GTR’s annual charity awards dinner in London on April 30.

Thanks to everyone who sent in a submission, and congratulations to the nominees!

Regional awards:

Best trade finance bank in:

East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: FCMB Bank (UK), Standard Bank

West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, FCMB Bank (UK), The Access Bank UK, Zenith Bank (UK)

Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Crown Agents Bank, RMB, Standard Bank, Zanaco

Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank ABC, Citi, Emirates NBD, FAB, HSBC, Standard Chartered

North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Arab Bank, BACB, Citi, HSBC

North America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, Santander

Latin America:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, Santander

East Asia & the Pacific:

Shortlisted nominees: ANZ, DBS, Mizuho

South Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: ADB, DBS, HSBC

Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Sberbank, Ukrgasbank, VTB Bank

Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, ING, Nordea, Santander

UK:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Santander

Global awards:

Best trade finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sullivan

Best export credit agency:

WINNER : UKEF

Best technology collaboration:

Shortlisted nominees: Crown Agents Bank, Euro Exim, Incomlend, MineHub, Pole Star & Dow Jones

Best fintech startup:

Shortlisted nominees: Trade Ledgers, TradeSun, Tradewind Markets

Best fintech disrupter:

Shortlisted nominees: Demica, Incomlend, Traydstream

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: CGI, China Systems, Orbitt

Best alternative trade finance provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Demica, ExWorks Capital, London Forfaiting Company (LFC)

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

WINNER : Chaucer

Best trade credit and political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: BPL Global, Marsh, Texel, Willis Towers Watson

FI that has made a significant contribution to sustainability:

Shortlisted nominees: ABN Amro, Barclays, EBRD, HSBC

Most innovative bank:

Shortlisted nominees: ADB, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, NatWest

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, MUFG, Standard Chartered

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: ABN Amro, Société Générale

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, SMBC, Standard Chartered

Best trade finance bank: