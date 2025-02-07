Related News

Lendscape’s Kevin Day is stepping down from his role as chief executive at the secured lending technology solutions provider, transitioning to an advisory role.

Day (pictured), who has held several positions during his four decades at Lendscape including eight years as chief executive, will now act as an executive advisor and board member.

He is replaced as chief executive on an interim basis by Martin Morrin, who has served as chairman of Lendscape’s advisory board since 2022 and previously held senior receivables finance and asset-based lending at institutions such as NatWest, Barclays and Santander.

“It has been an incredible journey, from starting as a junior programmer to leading the company as CEO,” says Day. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside such a talented team and I look forward to continuing my work with Lendscape in my new advisory role as the company moves into this next exciting phase.”

In a LinkedIn statement, Day says the decision was partly triggered by illness last year, adding: “Which thankfully, I’m making a good recovery from, but also, I want to focus more time on my family and other pursuits.

“The time is right to hand over the CEO reigns as the business enters its new phase of development and growth.”

Tony Davison, executive chairman at Lendscape, says Day helped guide the company through “significant growth and transformation”, adding: “We are delighted he will continue to share his expertise”.

Day’s departure from Lendscape comes amid a wider reshuffle in the firm’s senior leadership, with Gareth Evans having recently joined as chief revenue officer and Patrick Myles arriving as chief technology officer in recent months.

Lendscape is a secured lending software provider and counts major financial institutions, including Santander, HSBC, Deutsche, ABN Amro and BNP Paribas among its clients.

It supports a range of working capital and asset finance solutions such as factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain finance, asset-based lending as well as asset finance.

Following the reshuffle in leadership positions, Davison says Lendscape is “well positioned to drive forward its vision of enabling smarter lending for our clients worldwide”.

“We are confident in the future and are committed to finding the right leader to guide the next chapter of our journey.”